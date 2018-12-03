AS the rupee plunged to record low level against the US dollar the other day, President Arif Alvi took to the twitter urging the nation to buy Made-in-Pakistan products. He said that in this time of crisis we must try to avoid luxury goods and avoidable imported purchases.

Indeed the country is passing through difficult economic times, something that has also repeatedly been admitted by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Despite securing an economic relief package, negative sentiments still persist and that is why the stock market also appears to be shaky at times. Due to pressure on foreign exchange reserves, the rupee is also tumbling against the dollar despite the fact that the government in its supplementary budget increased import duties on luxury items in order to discourage the import of such items. However, the fact of the matter is that over the years, Pakistan has only become a consumer country due to little attention paid towards local manufacturing of goods. Today our markets are filled with foreign items including the smuggled ones. Very small items that could be produced locally are being imported from abroad. Even to celebrate our independence day, we have to import items including such as the flags from abroad. If such a situation continued, the economic woes of the country will not lessen but continue to multiply. Indeed as stated by the President, the people need to avoid purchasing avoidable imported items and give preference to local items. Mostly women have been seen preferring Indian made beauty products rather than those made within the country complaining that the locally produced products are not up to the mark or lack quality. It is therefore important that the government also pays attention towards ensuring quality of products and there are also relevant departments who need to be awaken from their deep slumber. Efforts need to be made on a war footing to transform Pakistan from a consumer to products-producing country and the same can be achieved by giving due focus to both the industrial and agriculture sectors and bringing value addition in products. We need to take forward Made-in-Pakistan slogan with concrete efforts on the ground. The aim should be not only to achieve self-reliance but also produce such quality products that could be exported abroad.

