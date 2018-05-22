Buttler relishing ‘another Test debut’ with England

London

Jos Buttler had said getting a recall to England’s Test squad feels as if he had been given “another debut”.

Buttler played the last of his 18 Tests in December 2016, against India in Chennai. But despite becoming a white-ball specialist in the intervening 18 months, he has been included in England’s squad for the first Test against Pakistan at Lord’s starting Thursday.

Now he is set to bat at number seven in the first of a two-Test series against Pakistan. “It’s a fantastic surprise and an incredible opportunity afforded to me,” Buttler told reporters at Lord’s on Monday.

“Any time you turn up here at Lord’s it’s special, and all of those emotions are arriving today. It feels like another debut really,” he added. “It wasn’t particularly on my radar.” Buttler, 27, admitted he had contemplated that his Test career might be done and dusted.

“You always think maybe that race is run and will never happen again,” the innovative ball-striker added. “It’s not that you live with regrets, but you definitely miss it.

“To get that call the overriding emotion was excitement…Turning up here on England duty to play a Test match is unbelievable.” Buttler has not played a first-class innings sice appearing for Lancashire against Essex in September.

But he insisted he had no plans to radically alter his approach for Test cricket, having been encouraged to play his natural game by England’s new national selector Ed Smith and captain Joe Root. “It’s going to be a challenge, but from the conversations I’ve had with Joe and Ed Smith, it’s very much that they want me to play the way that suits me and in the fashion they believe will get the best out of me in that number seven role,” Buttler said.—APP