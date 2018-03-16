Butt elected as member of AJKPF governing Body

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Senior local journalist Arshad Mahmood Butt was Thursday elected as member of the state-run institution of the Welfare of Kashmiri journalist fraternity – Azad Jammu Kashmir Press Foundation (AJKPF) for the next two-year stipulated term.

The triumphant Butt (Bureau Chief Daily Ausaaf in Mirpur District) secured 38 votes against his only rival candidate Abdul Aziz Shujah Jiraal who bagged 33 votes in the elections held at the local Divisional office of the Press Information Department of AJK Government on Thursday.

According to the Presiding Officer for the polls and Divisional Chief Information Office Mirpur Disvision Muhamamd Javed Malik, re-polling for the election to only member governing body of the AJK Press Foundation from Mirpur district was held on Thursday. Seventy one out of a total of 75 of the registered voters (accredited journalists) from Mirpur district polled their votes to elect their member governing body of the Press Foundation. Three of the registered voters / accredited journalists were abroad.