Butchers refuse to accept new price list by district administration

Pindiites critical of govt for failing to control prices

Zubair Qureshi

Jamiat Al-Quresh, a representative body of the butchers of the garrison city, has refused to accept the new price list issued by the Rawalpindi district administration a day earlier for mutton and beef and other edibles sold in the open market and in Ramazan bazaars. A new price list was prepared which was enforced on Saturday.

The price of mutton was fixed at Rs700 per kg, beef at Rs350 per kg, milk at Rs70 and curd at Rs80 per kg while roti from the tandoor will be sold at Rs7 each and naan at Rs8 each.

However, the price of mutton in the open market is Rs1,100 per kg and that of beef is Rs550 per kg. Milk is sold at Rs110 and curd at Rs130 per kg. according to a representative of Jamiat Al-Qureshi, it was not possible for the butchers’ community to follow the new price as they had to purchase the animals at quite a high price. Besides, we have to pay stamp fee too to the district administration and other taxes as well. Under these circumstances, it is not feasible for us to follow the fresh price list issued by the district administration he said.

The Price Control Committee increased the price of poultry products on the demand of the poultry association while the prices of mutton and beef were fixed without consultation with butchers who refused to accept the new prices.

According to new prices, wheat flour will be sold at Rs500 per 20 kg bag, rice at Rs 110-130 per kg, daal channa at Rs110, daal masoor at Rs110 per kg, daal mash at Rs 140 per kg, daal mong at Rs100 per kg, chick peas at Rs130 per kg, basin at Rs125 per kg, sugar at Rs45 per kg and red chillies at Rs270 per kg.

The Price Control Committee met at the deputy commissioner’s office with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sara Hayat in the chair.

During the meeting, the poultry association representative had requested the committee to raise the price of chicken in the open market as they said it was not possible for them to purchase chicken at Rs170 per kg and sell it at Rs150 per kg. Shopkeepers had been asked to implement the price list issued by the district administration as soon as possible or action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, residents have criticized the government for not controlling prices in the open market. “The price of mutton in the open market is Rs1,050 to Rs1,100 per kg while the official price is Rs700 per kg. Chicken is sold for Rs180 per kg, sugar for Rs55 per kg and milk for Rs110 per litre while yogurt is sold for Rs130,” said they. The district administration has given traders free hand to mint money, they were of the view.