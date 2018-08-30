Butcher held for selling meat of diseased animals in Peshawar

PESHAWAR : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized huge quantity of unhygienic meat and arrested a butcher here on Thursday.

Spokesman of KP Food Authority Attaullah Khan said that on a tip-off regarding sale of meat of diseased animals, a team of the authority raided a shop in Board Bazaar of Peshawar.

He said that during raid, meat of two diseased buffaloes was seized and the butcher was arrested.

The KP Food Authority disposed off the seized unhygienic meat later and the detained butcher was being interrogated.

Share on: WhatsApp