Businessmen Panel demands to re-open FPCCI Balochistan office

Karachi

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Wednesday demanded to reopen the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Balochistan Office in Quetta, so that Baluchistan based Chambers of Commerce and trade associations may initiate close coordination with the FPCCI which is much needed.

In a statement, Chairman BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar said from the last one year the FPCCI Regional Office Quetta was closed due to inadequate funds which is injustice of the sitting management towards Balochistan business community.

Balochistan is a very important province how President FPCCI ignore its regional office from the last one year BMP Chief added and demanded from the Chief Minister Balcohistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to provide a plot for the construction of the FPCCI Regional Office and similarly Commerce Ministry may put agenda in the meeting EDF for the state of the art building in the city of Quetta for the FPCCI.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a golden opportunity for Balochistan.

The youth belonging to the province could get prominent status in the CPEC by getting education in the fields of science and technology he added.

He further said that Gwadar is the ultimate destination of the CPEC while Balochistan is the least-populated province of Pakistan with rich natural resources. This attracts the people to settle here and the CPEC will facilitate them to travel and settle in the province.

It is quite obvious that ethnic patterns of population distribution will be affected by the inflow of people from China which may be addressed timely.

He also urged that the proposal of Industrialist parks which will be established in Zhob, Quetta, Khuzdar, Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan may start timely so that local industry may prevail there; as Balochistan still lacks an industrial base, and probably the single biggest cause of unemployment in the province. There are plenty of natural recourses in the province.—APP