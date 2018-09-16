Businessmen group won KCCI elections

Staff Reporter

Businessmen Group rejuvenated the history after 20 years with landslide victory in elections of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saturday. Businessmen Group panel led by Siraj Kassim Taili stood victorious on each of the 15 seats.

Report received late night confirmed that all the Panel members of Businessmen group have won the elections with heavy margin over the rival Patriot group. Among the total of 14315 registered voters, only 5243 votes were cast in elections of Karachi Chamber. Voters turnout rate was 36 percent. Patriot campaign was led by heavy weights of the business community.

Patriot group emerged as aggressive opponent but failed to get one from the 15 seats in the elections. Leader of United Business Group SM Munir congratulated Siraj Qasim Taili on his panel’s success in the elections. Businessman group’s chairman Siraj Qasim Pali told the Pakistan Observer that the BMG delivered for the business community and especially for Karachi. Restless efforts for the city never come to an end. It a struggle and my team high spirited will deliver the best, he added.

President KCCI, Mufassar Ata Malik has endorsed Siraj Kassim Taili for the success of BMG. He said KCCI voiced for the peace in the city, it’s a 21-year struggle that delivers with support of the business community. The historic victory has been achieved despite the opponent’s full throttle election campaign. Malik added.

Victorious BMG panel candidate and senior member of Karachi Chamber Asif Sam Sam said that a new journey with BMG has entered into the new era, we are restless but highly motivated, we will deliver under the leadership of our stalwart Siraj Kassim Taili.

