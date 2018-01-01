Businessmen for endeavours aimed at political stability

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and other trade leaders on Sunday called for putting in place effective measures to ensure political stability, a prerequisite to economic development in the country.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed, Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and Vice President Zeeshan Khalil, while talking about recently held APC by Pakistan Awami Tehrik here, urged all the political parties to shun their differences for the sake of Pakistan’s economy.

“Political instability is causing huge damages to the country’s economy, as one-month halt/negative political activity inflicts around Rs 2 billion loss to the economy,” he mentioned.

Business and industry must not be obstructed with the politics of agitation, sit-in and politics of protests had already inflicted huge losses to the country’s economy, and no political movement could succeed without taking the traders, industrialists and businessmen on board.

SVP Khawaja Khawar Rasheed was of the view that the business community was in deep trouble due to growing tension in the political parties, adding that unjustified sit-in and protests always halted transportation of raw material and finished goods and businessmen suffered loss of billions rupees.

He added that long-marches and sit-in were not solution to any issue rather these created only troubles for businessmen and the masses. He added that political parties should resolve all issues on table because ongoing political scenario was emerging at the cost of economy.

He said that the country had been facing different challenges, including terrorism, extremism and energy, and it could not afford any activity that caused political instability, which would adversely affect the economy.

Vice President Zeshan Khalil said that Pakistan economy was under stress and all political should play their best role in dealing with these challenges, citing that owing to political instability, not only foreign but domestic investors had also become uncertain.

A number of other traders and business leaders were of the view that there was dire need to expedite the economy activities in the country. Increased economic activities, they added, would ensure provision of jobs to maximum people, while countrywide protests and sit-in would yield nothing but obstruct economic development and raise the graph of poverty, dearness and unemployment.

They added, the present government’s viable economic policies had improved the business and industry as well as attracted foreign investors to Pakistan, however, the sit-in and negative politics was tantamount to sabotage all these efforts for economic well-being. Since economic stability was linked with political stability, therefore, all the political parties should join hands to strengthen Pakistan’s economy.—APP