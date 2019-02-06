Businessmen apprise additional collector customs about their issues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A group of businessmen, led by the LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, visited NLC Dry Port and had a fruitful meeting with Additional Collector Customs Azmat Tahira.

Deputy Collector Sobia Kiran, Naeem Hanif and Shahzad Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal spoke highly about the FBR WeBoc system saying that it is a great facility for the business community. He said that one window operations like WeBoc are also encouraging people to come into the tax net.

The LCCI Vice President called for withdrawal of Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) as it has economically devastating results. He said that previous Punjab government imposed Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC) on goods imported and cleared on dry ports of Punjab on the pretext to provide resources for maintenance, development and improvement of infrastructure required to cater for load of goods traffic and to deal with other purpose but ground realities are quite different. This Cess is discriminatory and will further burden up existing taxpayer instead of broadening tax net.

He said that said that customs anti-smuggling and customs intelligence are harassing the genuine importers and impounding their containers despite their clearance by the Karachi Customs authorities that is a sheer injustice and giving a big blow to the legal business activities.

The LCCI VP also invited the additional collector and her team at the LCCI for further streamlining the business affairs.

Additional Collector Customs Azmat Tahira vowed to extend all out cooperation in resolving the issue of illegal occupancy of the cleared consignment. “We will take up the issue with the concerned sections of customs,” she said, adding that the major objective of the customs authorities is to facilitate the business and trade.

She said that facilitating the business community by all means in clearance of consignment in minimum time and registration of firms on WeBOC is top priority of authorities at the NLC Dry port.

She said that human interference due to the proper implementation of WeBOC has been reduced significantly thereby reducing the cost of doing business.

