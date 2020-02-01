Businessmen announce complete traffic jam strike’ on Feb 10

Faisalabad

The Joint Action Committee of the Faisalabad Trade & Industry have unanimously decided to observe a “Complete Traffic Jam Strike” in Faisalabad on February 10 against the government to press for their just demands.

The demands included the supply of electricity to industrial sector at 7.5 percent, immediate restoration of zero-rated facility, payment of pending refund claims of exporters, withdrawal of mandatory provision of CNIC production on every purchase in addition to enhancing annual turnover slab for traders from Rs.10 to Rs.100 Crore due to the depreciation of Pak Rupee.

Addressing a joint News-Conference immediately after a protest camp in Chowk Clock Tower here on Saturday, President FCCI Rana Sikandar-e-Azam, lamented that the PTI government has taken a U turn from its commitment announced in its manifesto. He told that PTI had categorically assured that its government would slash the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products in addition to reigning in soaring prices of eatables and other essential goods. “But no tangible step has so far been taken by this government to give much trumpeted relief to the Trade and Industry”, he said and added that it has bitterly failed to provide 10 Million jobs and cheap houses to the poor segments of the society.

He said that instead of providing some reasonable relief to the exporters, their capital has been stuck-up with government on account of Sales Tax and no relief was being given to them.

The FCCI President said that as declared by Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, Mian Naeem Ahmad a 30-member Committee will start negotiations with the Government for the redressal of their genuine problems.

He said that we would not now allow anybody to hijack our legitimate struggle as all sectors including Trade, Industry, Grain and Yarn/Cloth Markets have already announced their unflinching support to the common cause of business community. The FCCI President further told the Media that prior to coming on roads, the Traders and Industrialist of Faisalabad would hold a Big “Protest Meeting” in Chowk Clock Tower here on February 8, 2020. In this meeting they would announce their “Charter of Demands” and strategy to vigorously pursue their demands.

Chairman, Joint Action Committee, Mian Naeem Ahmad, told the newsmen that over 50 percent Industry in Faisalabad and other parts of the country has already been closed down due to hike in Electricity and Gas Prices while the remaining was partially operating and the time was not far off when the remaining Units would also come to a grinding halt.

He said that the government should pay immediate attention to this alarming situation and give adequate relief to the Industrial Sector. He warned the closure of industrial units will inflict colossal loss to national economy in addition to opening the flood gates of unemployment. This meeting was represented by 150 trade and industrial organizations of the Faisalabad city.-INP