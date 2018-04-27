Businesses struggle to protect sensitive Cloud Data

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Results of a recent survey of 450 global IT professionals from private and public-sector organizations in North America, Western Europe, and Asia conducted by Oracle and KPMG LLP show that organizations are struggling to protect their data amidst a growing number of security breaches.

The Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report, 2018 found that 90 percent of information security professionals classify more than half of their cloud data as sensitive. Furthermore, 97 percent have defined cloud-approval policies, however, the vast majority (82 percent) noted they are concerned about employees following these policies.

“As organizations expand their cloud footprint, traditional security measures are unable to keep up with the rapid growth of users, applications, data, and infrastructure,” said Akshay Bhargava, vice president, Cloud Business Group, Oracle. “Autonomous security is critical when adopting more cloud services to easily deploy and manage integrated policies that span hybrid and multi-cloud environments. By using machine learning, artificial intelligence and orchestration, organizations can more quickly detect and respond to security threats, and protect their assets.”

“The pace of innovation and change in business strategies today necessitate flexible, cost-effective, cloud-based solutions,” said Tony Buffomante, U.S. Leader of KPMG LLP’s Cyber Security Services. “As many organizations migrate to cloud services, it is critical that their business and security objectives align, and that they establish rigorous controls of their own, versus solely relying on the cyber security measures provided by the cloud vendor.”

For enterprises storing sensitive data in the cloud, an enhanced security strategy is key to monitoring and protecting that data. In fact, 40 percent of respondents indicate that detecting and responding to cloud security incidents is now their top cyber security challenge.

As part of apparent efforts to address this challenge, four in 10 companies have hired dedicated cloud security architects, while 84 percent are committed to using more automation to effectively defend against sophisticated attackers.