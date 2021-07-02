Businesses can operate till 10pm under new guidelines

The Sindh government has extended the operational hours for commercial activities in the province until 10pm, a statement issued in this regard said Friday.

As per the notification, indoor dining will now be allowed in hotels and restaurants until 12am, however, they will continue to operate on a 50% capacity which has only been allowed for vaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, home delivery and takeaway of food orders will now be allowed throughout the day, the notification said.

According to the new announcement, wedding venues — with an outdoor arrangement for the event — will be allowed to have 400 guests, while indoor events will be allowed to have a total of 200 guests.

The notification further said that cinema houses and theatres will now be allowed to operate until 1am, however, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter the premises.