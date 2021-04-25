Businesses being ruined due to closure under Corona SOPs: Sheikh Imtiaz

Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain, President of America-Pakistan (AMPAK) Business Development Forum, said on the occasion of meeting a delegation of businessmen from across the country that the closure of business due to Corona is destroying the economy.

He assured the visiting delegation that the AMPAK -BDF is working to revive the economy in Pakistan and resolving the problems of traders.

Sheikh Imtiaz was of the view that traders were ensuring implementation of SOPs in markets and shopping centers so the government should not limit business hours as the restriction increases the crowds in the markets which increases the chances of Corona spread more.

The AMPAK chief called for orders to keep businesses open 24 hours in Ramazan.

“If the NCOC takes a final decision on lockdown, more worries and difficulties will increase for the people.”

He said that with the approach of Eid, the rush of people in the markets and bazaars increases will cause more damage to Corona, therefore traders should also strictly enforce SOPs.