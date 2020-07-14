Businesses activity reviving in twin cities

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Chase Value Centre hosted the opening ceremony of its first branch in Islamabad at Amazon Mall, GT Road. Chase Value Centre is a decade old brand that started in Karachi and currently has multiple mega stores in the city. This is the first time the brand has moved out of Karachi and it chose the twin cities. In the midst of Covid-19 the opening, following all SOPs,was a positive sign for the economy showing that business activity is reviving. Families and shoppers seemed excided across this tastefully made store and welcomed the brand in Islamabad with open arms. Chase Value Centre is known to be a brand for masses that not only provides a great shopping experience but also amazing prices. The brand comes with a unique claim saying “No Gimmicks, No Discounts… Wholesale Prices All Year Round”. After becoming a huge success in Karachi,they are all set to penetrate the market of Punjab. Speaking at the occasion CEO, Chase Value Centre, Mr. Omer Farooq added “We are thrilled to serve the Capital and will continue to offer an unprecedented level of service. Our concept of eliminating all middlemen from the supply chain so as to minimize costs and transfer the resulting cost benefits to the customers by way of reduced prices has proved to be a great successin Karachi. We are sure it will be an even bigger success in the twin cities.” No doubt the pricing offered is surprisingly low. These prices combined with such a huge assortment under one roof can be a recipe for success in Islamabad.