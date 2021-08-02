Covid restrictions reimposed as fourth wave grips Pakistan

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar announced on Monday that restrictions are being re-imposed in cities with the highest Covid-19 positivity rate from August 3.

Addressing a press conference, flanked by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, the federal planning minister said that the decisions have been taken after having a consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Saying the restriction will remain in effect till August 31, he announced that the timing of the markets has been reduced to 8pm from the previous 10pm. He added that businesses will remain closed for two days a week.

The NCOC head said that massive violations of SOPs were observed in restaurants, therefore, indoor dining will not be allowed till Aug 31, adding that the outdoor dining and takeaways services are not being banned.

He said that office will revert to a 50% staff policy.

The restrictions will be imposed in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffargarh, Mirpur, Peshawar and Abbottabad.

He has urged the public to receive vaccines against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Covid Situation in Pakistan

In Pakistan, another 40 individuals have died as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, with 4,858 new cases recorded.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 56,414 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, with 4,858 returning positive.

The country’s percentage of positive cases is 8.61 percent, according to the official site.

The overall number of cases has increased to 1,039,965 and the number of fatalities has risen to 23,462.

Furthermore, 1,316 people have recovered from the illness in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 943,020, compared to 73,213 current cases.

Sindh has 385,414 cases, 144,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 357,735 in Punjab, 88,093 in Islamabad, 30,502 in Balochistan, 24,891 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 8,212 in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a province-by-province breakdown.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) set a deadline of August 31 for public sectors to have their employees vaccinated.

