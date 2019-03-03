Business men urge PM to restrain FBR’s powers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The business community has urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to restrain the powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) pertaining under section 38 & 40B

Former chairman Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) in a meeting with chairman PIAF Mian Nauman Kabir alongwith Lahore major market leaders and representatives here on Saturday said that if FBR continue to harass and raid on business community then incumbent government vision to increase tax base will not be fulfilled.

He said that it’s time the PTI government should encourage ease of doing business policy and facilitate the business community through FBR reforms.

The former chairman PIAF said that as country is already facing tough time and it is imperative our tax collection may increase but with due procedures without any harming business community which is the hub of economy and continuously its due role in unfavorable conditions.

