Business leaders vow to cooperate with govt

Three newly-elected VPs of FPCCI take charge

Staff Reporter

The newly-elected vice presidents of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) took charge today.

Those who took charge include Abdul Waheed Sheikh who is former Chairman of PVMA, Ijaz Abbasi, who has served as President of ICCI and Qurban Ali Khan, Founder President of Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Small Traders.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in which former president of FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour was the chief guest which was also participated by a large number of business leaders including the outgoing vice presidents of the Apex chamber Atif Ikram Sheikh, Karim Aziz Malik and Ch. Javed Iqbal.

Speaking at the occasion, Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Ijaz Abbasi, Qurban Ali Khan and newly appointed Chief Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail paid glowing tribute to the outgoing leaders of the business community.

They said that Ghazanfar Bilour and his team tried its best to resolve the issues of the business community, participated in many international and local events, improved the image of FPCCI and ensured a landslide victory for the UBG in recent elections.

They said that they would serve the business community under the leadership of Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik, Patron in Chief SM Muneer and Secretary General Zubair Tufail. Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Ijaz Abbasi, Qurban Ali Khan said that close coordination with the government will be ensured and recommendations for improvement of the economy would be forwarded.

Newly-elected VPs lauded the action against money laundering which will help combat corruption and pave way for the country to come out of FATF greylist. They said that recent announcements by friendly countries including China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to help Pakistan come out of economic problems are encouraging.

