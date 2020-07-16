Business leaders visit K-Electric power plant

A delegation from Karachi Industrial Forum (KIF,) comprising Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI), North Karachi Association of Trade and Industries (NKATI), Landhi Association of Trade & Industry (LATI), Federal B Area Association of Trade & Industry (FBATI), SITE Association of Trade & Industry (SATI), Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) and SITE Super Highway Association of Trade & Industry (SSHATI) recently visited K-Electric’s (KE) state-of-the-art 560 MW Bin Qasim Power Plant (BQPS) – II and reviewed the fast-tracked development work at the adjacent 900 MW RLNG-fired Bin Qasim Power Plant (BQPS) – III. Moonis Alvi, CEO KE, talked about the power utility’s $ 2 billion robust investment plan sharing that the first unit of BQPS-III is expected to commence operations by summer 2021, adding needed capacity to Karachi’s generation capability and underpinning the growth of industrial and commercial sector. During the visit, Moonis Alvi, CEO KE said; “While KE has a committed investment plan to power Karachi, we are also working closely with the government bodies to materialize the drawl of additional power from the national grid and ensure sustainable growth of power supply in line with Karachi’s faster than average demand growth. Recognizing the role of Karachi’s industries in driving Pakistan’s prosperity, we have always prioritized our industrial customers. KE was the first power utility in Pakistan to exempt industries from scheduled load-shed back in 2012. In recent days we have also eased our New Connections process in line with World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business model to make access to energy easier.” Appreciating KE’s effort to keep industries apprised of the power utility’s future plans, the KIF spokesperson said, “We comprehend the challenges that K-Electric has been struggling with in recent days and urge all stakeholders to take ownership of this city and resolve its multifold administrative issues in order to materialize its economic potential.