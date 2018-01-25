Business leaders in Davos expressed strong desire to invest and expand businesses in Pakistan: PM

DAVOS : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended a breakfast meeting arranged by the Pathfinder Group in Davos today. The Meeting was also attended by Pakistani businessmen, media representatives, friends of Pakistan from several nations.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan is privileged to be part of the visionary Chinese leaderships’ “Belt and Road Initiative”. CPEC will provide dividends for centuries to come in the shape of employment generation, industrial growth and connectivity.

Consolidation of democracy in Pakistan is a positive indicator and all institutions should work hand-in hand for development and stability of Pakistan.

Abbasi stated that the PML-N government, on assuming power, was faced with major challenges of law and order, terrorism, energy shortage and an under-performing economy. Presently, due to the hard work and commitment of our government, law and order situation has improved considerably and has restored investors’ confidence. “I met several business leaders here at Davos and all of them expressed a strong desire to invest and expand businesses in Pakistan”, stated the PM.

While elaborating the successes achieved in eliminating terrorism, the PM said that Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism from its own resources with a heavy toll on human lives and substantial loss to the economy. Pakistan has been hosting around 3 million Afghan refugees since long which is the longest and largest refuge provided anywhere around the globe. The world must acknowledge our efforts and sacrifices, emphasized the PM.

Regarding the progress made on energy front, the PM stated that Pakistan now has surplus gas and has overcome energy deficiency in a sustainable and efficient way. We have diversified our energy mix and with inclusion of Coal and Gas instead of expensive conventional fuels, added the PM.

Pakistan has achieved high economic growth with low inflation that is a positive scenario augmenting greater investor confidence, stated the PM. Pakistan has been able to construct 1700 Kilometers of 6 lane motorways under CPEC, a target which many developed countries find hard to achieve. Gawadar port is operational now and provides world class shipment and logistical facilities, stated the PM.

Orignally published by INP