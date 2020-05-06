Business leaders’ call on PTI city leadership

A delegation of business leaders, led by Atiq Mir called on the PTI leadership at PTI Secretariat Insaf House and apprised them of their problems. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, PTI Karachi President KhurramSherZaman said the purpose of the meeting was to reach a destination. “Our demand is that the Sindh government should immediately form SOPs. Now the payroll class is also upset. It is not appropriate to close Karachi at this time.” “We are interpreting millions of people. We also told the Prime Minister about the situation in Karachi. Karachi is being treated like a stepmother.” On this occasion, General Secretary PTI Karachi SaeedAfridi, Additional General Secretary Faheem Khan, Secretary Information and Spokesperson Karachi Jamal Siddiqui, Member Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, PTI leader ArsalanMirza, Imran Siddiqui, Tauqeer Ahmed and others were present. “We agree that we have to form an SOP,” KhurramSherzaman added. The Sindh government is hiding in the bunker of Bilawal House. People of Karachi are starving. He further said that he will arrange a meeting of the businessmen with the Prime Minister No system has been created for online business. Murad Ali Shah needs to have sincere people with him. He should realize that if Karachi is closed then the whole of Pakistan will be closed. Sindh government does not have the courage to form SOP. We are ready to help them. He said, “Bilawalsaid I am not accountable. I want to tell Bilawal that you and your government are accountable to the people. We have to raise our voice for these traders. The next death will be from hunger instead of corona. Then things will get out of hand.” Business leader Atiq said, “We want to fight Corona, not the government. We traders are demanding our legitimate rights. Our workers are starving. We should be allowed to do business in a safe and limited way. Eid is coming. If Sindh government does not cooperate, we will step back and the shopkeeper will be ahead.”