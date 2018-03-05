Business leaders call for expansion of tax net to improve revenue

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ghazanfar Bilour, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said that government had promised to expand tax net to reduce pressure on the existing taxpayers and increase its revenue. However, he said the statistics released reveals tax filers have now reduced by 1,30,000, which was alarming situation for the government.

He expressed these views while addressing the business community at the residence of Ahsan Bakhtawari, former Vice president ICCI. Zubair Ahmed Malik Chairman Founder Group of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Khalid Javaid outgoing chairman of founder group ICCI, vice president of FPCCI Atif Ikram and Karim Aziz Malik, ICCI former officer bearers including Muhammad Naveed Acting President and Nisar Ahmed Mirza, Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present at the occasion.

The President FPCCI said present government tenure was going to end soon, therefore, he said that instead of putting more burden on the existing taxpayers, government should expand tax net. He said small traders were facing many difficulties therefore government should introduce fixed tax system for them, so that they could be facilitated in promoting their business activities. He said the price of cars in Pakistan was very high as compared to our neighboring countries. He demanded that business community should send budget proposals, so that FPCCI could take up them with government while finalizing the budget.

Zubair Ahmed Malik, former President and Chairman Founder Group of ICCI said that Pakistan was passing through a difficult time. Therefore, he said it is need of the hour that business community should be united to bring the country out of its current economic crises. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with business community to solve the issues being faced by them.

The outgoing chairman of ICCI Mr Khalid Javaid said that our neighboring country the growth rate is 7.4 which is an alarming situation for us and we should focus on the economic and FBR reforms in the country. Senator Gen Abdul Qayyum in his speech said that the developed world has achieved its target over the past 200 years with the help of their chamber of commerce and in our country we should also listen to the proposal presented by the various chambers in Pakistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former Vice President, FPCCI and former President ICCI congratulated Iftikhar Ali Malik Chairman and S.M. Munir, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group on their landmark victory in FPCCI elections. He hoped that the UBG would continue to its achievements as this group was doing good for business community and resolving their issues in better manners. He hoped that Ghazanfar Bilour, President FPCCI would continue to play more effective role to bring the country out of its economic crises.