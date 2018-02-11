Prime Minister S.K.Abbasi has quite rightly and emphatically stated that continuity of economic policies of the federal government is not only reflecting maturity but will also be helping to restore confidence of the business community in the economic policies. The PM said this while talking to a delegation of American Business Council which called on him in Islamabad the other day.

The Premier after listening to the suggestions by the delegation appreciated these and highlighted the steps that are being taken by the federal government to address the issues being faced by the business community on a priority basis and said that the government has tasked the Board of Investment to coordinate with the provincial governments for facilitating the business in the country.

PM Abbasi told the delegation that Pakistan has a huge economic and export potential that needs to be tapped and exploited and that great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has opened up new opportunities for business community especially the private sector which should be appropriately utilized and availed

Earlier, the delegation appreciated steps taken by the government towards improving law and order and putting in place a business-friendly environment in the country and also put forth some suggestions for boosting confidence of the business community, reducing business input costs , addressing tax related issues for further promotion of investment friendly climate in Pakistan besides apprising the PM about the contribution which the Council is making towards promoting businesses and investment in the country.

AAMER NAJMEE

Lahore

