Business-friendly regulations

PAKISTAN is currently ranked 136 amongst 190 economies in the ease of doing business. Of late Pakistan’s ranking has improved by eleven points but still a lot more needs to be done to make the country one of the most business friendly countries. Doing so is also need of the hour as it will help the country attract maximum foreign direct investment and trigger industrial revolution in the country which definitely will create immense job opportunities for our youth in diverse sectors.

It is heartening to note that present government is giving due attention towards this end and over the last three months has taken the requisite steps, the results of which, we understand, will be visible in near future. Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif at a joint news conference on Wednesday very comprehensively enumerated these steps, and indeed top amongst them is the establishment of one window facility which has streamlined the procedures and brought down the number of tax payment procedures for businesses from 47 to 16. The government is aiming to improve the country’s ranking to 100 in the current year and to top fifty countries on the global ranking of ease of doing business within the next five years. Liberalizing the visa regime and doing away with lengthy procedures are some of the good and important steps that the present government has taken to lure investment. The government is heading in the right direction and we are sure the massive Saudi investment in Gwadar oil refinery and the interest expressed by the UAE and Malaysia in different sectors will also prove to be a pull factor for other international players to come to Pakistan and make investment. It is also important to understand that the reforms should have a broader scope and also cover factors that affect competitiveness, such as, strengthening institutions, ensuring policy predictability, improving labour force quality, capital market reforms, etc. We rather should also undertake a survey at the sub-national level to rank various cities in Pakistan on ease of doing business. The last such survey was conducted by the World Bank in 2010.

Share on: WhatsApp