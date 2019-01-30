Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the government is introducing multi dimensional policies and attractive incentives to develop the business friendly environment for the promotion of investment and industries. He stated this while addressing the members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FCCI) during his visit to FCCI here on Wednesday. Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Secretary Industries Punjab Nadeem ul Hassan, President FCCI Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Vice Presidents Mian Tanvir, Ihtisham Javed and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Share on: WhatsApp