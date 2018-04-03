Business enabling environment vital for modern agriculture

Multan

Experts and industry stakeholders emphasize the need to embrace modern agriculture in Pakistan. These views were shared by participating delegates at the three-day Agriculture Conference, held at Bahauddin Zakriya University in Multan. The event was attended by more than 5,000 farmers, with over 60 businesses exhibiting on the occasion.

While addressing the conference attendees, Dr. Muhammad Asif, Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), highlighted various initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Punjab to address cotton productivity challenges in the Province. “Research on new and improved seed varieties is already underway, and together with the introduction of Plant Breeders Rights Act, farmers will have access to quality seed in the coming years”, he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Monsanto Pakistan’s Corporate Engagement Lead, Azeem Niazi, said “the future of agriculture hinges upon our ability to adopt modern agriculture technologies; however, if real gains are to be made, our policy and regulatory framework must keep pace with the rapidly evolving agriculture sector.”

He further added that the “the enactment of Plant Breeders Rights Act is one such positive step towards creating a business enabling environment for the industry, however, adequate implementation remains a concern due to the lack of institutional capacity.”

Plant breeding is a fundamental part of the agriculture value chain and has an important role to play in terms of developing seed varieties that meet various considerations, including crop productivity, climate change, resource scarcity and pest attack.—APP