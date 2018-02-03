Business Education: ‘Creating Impact with CPEC’

Islamabad

National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) of Pakistan is organizing the 5th Deans and Directors Annual Conference “Creating Impact with CPEC” on 5th & 6th February 2018 at Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi. The conference will bring together more than 100 Deans and Directors of leading Business Schools for strategic level discussions. Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Government of Sindh, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, Mr. Mohammad Zubair, Governer of Sindh, Dr. Ishrat Husain, Professor Emeritus and Chairman CEIF are a few prominent names among various eminent national speakers. International speakers include Dr. Christophe Terrasse, Director, Projects European Foundation for Man