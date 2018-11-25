Business development services for SMEs

Sialkot

USAID Small and Medium Enterprise Activity (SMEA) project would implement business development support activities designed to facilitate growth, enhance productivity in SMEs. Sources from Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association told APP that the project focused on helping small businesses by addressing challenges of growth, marketing support, product development, access to finance, quality control and compliance, digitization, skilled workforce etc. SMEA will provide financial support to acquire business development services from competent, pre-selected service providers.—APP

