Business delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia

Sialkot

A seven-member business delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), headed by Qaiser Baig, left for Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The delegation leader said that the visit would pave the way for enhancing two-way trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Talking to APP before leaving for Saudi Arabia, Qaiser said that during the visit the delegation members would hold series of meetings with their Saudi counterparts and attend reception hosted by Riyadh Chamber on April 22 and visit different companies.—APP