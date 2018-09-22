Business coummunity opposes incentives to non-filers

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has opposed the government proposal to allow purchase of property and motor vehicles by non-filers saying that it will derail efforts of broadening the tax base. “Allowing non-fillers to buy property and vehicles as it will defeat the prime objective of broadening the tax base and will incentivize the fillers to become non-filers so that they may not be required to go through the hassle of audit and cumbersome process of filling of income tax returns,” said a statement issued by the apex trade body after an emergent meeting of FPCCI headed by the Acting president FPCCI, Waheed Ahmed held simultaneously at Federation House Karachi (Chair), Regional Office Lahore and capital office Islamabad through video link to considered the fiscal measures of the finance supplementary (amendments) Bill 2018 as announced by Asad Umar, Finance Minister on September 17, 2018 for rest of the three quarter of ongoing fiscal year 2018-2019.

The meeting also resolved that the increase tax rate in the salaried person should be withdrawn and be kept at previous rate as given in the finance act 2018.

There was a consensus in the meeting that increase in the tax rate of the salaried class was not justified as this was the only segment of the society which had no choice but to pay the tax as it was deducted from the source.

The members were of the view that the federal government should have taken FPCCI and other stakeholders on board before announcing the supplementary finance bill.—Agencies

