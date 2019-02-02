ACCORDING to the Overseas Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the Business Confidence Index Survey –Wave 17, carried out in December 2018, has shown that overall business confidence in Pakistan has declined by twentysix percent compared to the Wave 16 survey. The survey results were largely influenced by the downward trend in the services sector and partially in the retail and wholesale trade sector.

OICCI conducts business confidence index every six months and the very results of its latest survey were largely anticipated as during that period the country was faced with issues such as balance of payment and exchange rate, significant rupee devaluation and ten percent interest rate hike in November contributed to dampen the business confidence. Then we understand that the lack of direction by the PTI government in its first three months coupled with negative statements emanating from its top leadership also shattered the confidence of the businessmen. Nonetheless, the government now appears to have set its direction right. Given the economic reforms package announced by the government envisaging incentives for the entrepreneurs and export-oriented industry and other steps being taken by PTI government in order to ensure ease of doing business, we are confident that the situation will drastically change in the next few months and are expected to reengage and energize the business community towards accelerated economic and investment activity. The results of these measures are already visible in the stock markets which of late is witnessing bullish trend. It is widely anticipated that the stock market will gain more points after approval of the economic reforms package announced by the government. Thus the government should immediately get passed the reforms package from Parliament after convening the session of the lower house, and then its economic team should engage deeply with the entrepreneurs in all the major cities and develop a robust economic recovery plan and outline the export growth strategy based on value addition to deliver on the vision for economic growth in the near to medium term.

Share on: WhatsApp