Business community urged to explore, venture into African continent via Mauritius

Our Special Correspondent

High Commissioner of Mauritius Rashid Soobadar has offered the business and industrial community of the metropolis to look into the possibility of enhancing trade in Africa and venture into this huge continent via Mauritius which can be used as a platform to efficiently and safely penetrate into 55 countries in the African region.

“The scope in Africa is tremendous, which is developing fast and has a bright future. Hence, the business community of Karachi should take advantage of the situation by registering their companies in Mauritius. Once the company is registered in Mauritius, it will be able to enjoy all the benefits being extended to Mauritius including duty-free access under numerous agreements with African countries”, he added while speaking at a meeting during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

President KCCI, Muffasar Atta Malik, Senior Vice President Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak, Honorary Consul of Mauritius in Karachi Sohail Yasin Suleman, Commercial Head Muhammad Sajjad Azam and KCCI Managing Committee members attended the meeting.

Mauritian High Commissioner said that besides exploring trade and business ties in Mauritius, the business and industrial community can also look for opportunities in neighbouring countries including Madagascar, Seychelles, Tanzania, Rwanda and Mozambique.

He pointed out that although Mauritius is a small island in the middle of the Indian Ocean, it is gradually striving to build a strong nation and it is not an easy task to build a nation in a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic country.

Highlighting the performance of Mauritian economy, he said that it was a monocarp economy in the beginning when the only economic activity in the island was the plantation of sugarcane. “From a monocarp economy, we have been able to diversify and today, the Mauritian economy rests on four to five strong pillars including Financial Services, ICT, Tourism and Manufacturing. We are an open and liberal economy whereas our political system is based on Westminster model of democracy.

The democracy in Mauritius rests on strict rule of law, which is a very important component for businesses and trade as well. This principle of good governance resting on the rule of law has helped the island develop very well”, he added.