Business community to participate in Messe Dusseldrof’s trade fairs

Sialkot

Business leader Riazud Din Sheikh on behalf of Sialkot Business Community assured the Messe Dusseldrof, a German based Trade Fair Organization, that the business community will support it by participating in its trade fairs and exhibitions.

He stated this during a meeting of Sialkot business community organized by Messe Dusseldrof here. Zahid Latif Malik, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hanif Khan, Chairman Dryport Trust, Ch. Qaiser Mehmood, Chairman Surgical Association, Husnain Cheema, Chairman Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association also attended the meeting.

Riazud Din Sheikh said almost all the manufacturing industries in Sialkot were linked with the trade activities in Germany. He said exhibitions were important from the quality point of view and can play big role in getting marketing knowledge, saying that these trade shows will help identify the needs.

On this Occasion, Dr. Clemens Schutte, Director International Business Messe Dusseldorf GhmbH Germany, while giving briefing to business community said the trade fairs were the most important tools for the international marketing, saying that the trade fair was an institution from where you learn, what was going on around world and what your customer wants.

He urged the Sialkot business community to come forward and participate in the trade fairs organized by Messe Dusseldorf to display their products internationally.

Dr. Clemens Schutte said that Germany is the global leader and two third (90 out of 140) of the world’s best trade fairs are held in Germany saying that the seventh of the world’s highest revenue trade fair companies in 2016 were headquartered in Germany.—APP