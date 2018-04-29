Business community terms Budget 19 balanced, growth-oriented

Islamabad

Trade bodies and business community across the country on Saturday hailed the government for introducing pro-trade and business initiatives in its Federal Budget 2018-19 and said the measures introduced in budget would help to set a proper direction of the national economy.

They said it was a unique precedent in the national history that an elected government had presented its 6th budget and introduced corrective measures for the revival of trade and industrial sector of the country.

Commenting on the Federal Budget Senior Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mazhar Ali said it was the best budget of the current government as compared to its last five budgets.

The government had introduced some industrial specific measures, which would help to address the challenges and problems being faced by the local sector and would materialize the export potential and achieving the growth targets, he added.

He said many incentives were introduced for the development and promotion of local poultry, dairy, pharmaceutical and fisheries sectors and would generate business activities and bridging the gap in targets fixed for current fiscal year.

The FPCCI vice president further said the government had also suggested incentives for the manufacturing sector and provided tax relaxation for corporate sector and association of persons, adding that it had also proposed positive steps for the social sector development.

Meanwhile, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and industry Amir Waheed Shaikh termed the budget pro-poor and growth oriented, adding that government had reduced duties and regulatory duty on import of raw material.

He said the government had set industrial growth target for fiscal year 2018-19 at 6.7 percent, adding that in order to realize the targets.—APP