Business community supports armed forces

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Islamabad Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal has said that the business community of the entire country is standing with the armed forces of Pakistan in this critical situation and will extend all possible cooperation and support to our forces to thwart the nefarious designs of our country’s enemy. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that the political and military leadership of Pakistan has given a clear message of peace, which should be reciprocated by the same spirit from the other side to keep the South Asian region peaceful. He paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for having foiled a bid of aggression by the Indian Air Force and giving a befitting response to show that PAF was fully capable to defend the frontiers of the country. Senior Vice President ICCI Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi said that Pakistan was a peaceful country but its desire for peace should not be taken as weakness. They said that if war was deliberately imposed on Pakistan or our sovereignty was challenged, then the whole nation would be in shoulder to shoulder with armed forces to defend our motherland against any aggression.

