Business community stands united with govt, army against US threats

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Business community Thursday condemning US President Trump’s tirade against Pakistan expressed complete solidarity with government and valiant armed forces against any external threat and said that US was leveling false allegations on this country after its defeat in Afghanistan.

Talking to media after chairing central core committee meeting of the United Business Group, veteran trade leader and UBG Chief Iftikhar Ali Malik said that entire nation is on one page and no one should dare cast evil eye on Pakistan and our world best armed forces know how to protect the country from any kind of external aggression.

He said that Trumps allegation against Pakistan giving shelter to terrorist outfits was false because Pakistan itself was being attacked by terrorists hiding in the so called Indian consulates in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan could not be cowed down by Trump’s threats and the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces against the US nefarious designs.

He urged the US to “check India’s anti-Pakistan role not only from inside of Afghanistan but also through the enhanced and increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

He suggested the US should try and negotiate with the Taliban in Afghanistan instead of using the armed forces.

He said it is both disturbing and disappointing to hear a repeat of Pakistan being pressured to do more to stabilize Afghanistan.

“Pakistan and the United States have been close allies in the fight against terrorism, which is a common threat to all nations of the world adding he said as a matter of policy, Pakistan does not allow use of its territory against any country.

Instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work sincerely with Pakistan to stamp out the menace of terrorism,” he added.