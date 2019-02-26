Business community standing behind armed forces: FPCCI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the biggest threat to the regional peace.

Adventurism and outburst for the sake of popularity before general elections by the Indian PM will result in devastation of the region while the whole world will face the consequences, it said.

This was observed in a hurriedly called meeting jointly chaired by Vice Presidents of FPCCI Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Ijaz Abbasi, Qurban Ali Khan, and Chief Coordinator Malik Sohail.

Presidents and representatives of dozens of chambers, small chambers, women chambers and trade associations were present at the occasion to express solidarity with the government and defence forces.

The leaders of the business community said that they fully support their armed forces and they are ready to sacrifice their life and belongings for the defence of the country.

Pakistan is not easy prey, our military is powerful, morale is high, the nation is behind its defenders while we possess nuclear arms, they said.

They warned India not to challenge Pakistan as defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure while the political and military leadership is in capable hands.

Indian desire to isolate Pakistan in the world community would never be fulfilled and she will fail in accomplishing its nefarious designs just like the past while Pakistan’s attitude has helped it win global respect, they said.

India should know that the whole Pakistani nation stands solidly behind their armed forces for the defence of the motherland and aggression from across the border will be a grave mistake that India will regret for times to come.

The leaders of the business community said that Indian politicians, journalists, and civil society have exposed their government by saying that India was behind Pulwama attack.

Share on: WhatsApp