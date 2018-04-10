Business community slams Modi over SAARC summit stance

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SAARC Chamber Pakistan chapter and Lahore Chamber Monday jointly slamming Indian premier Narendra Modi for declining Nepalese Prime Minister’s KP Sharma Oli offer for participating SAARC summit in Islamabad said India’s stubborn stance on SAARC will lead to disrupt process of making South Asia a global superpower and jeopardize all efforts designed for achieving durable peace and prosperity in the region.

Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik after chairing a high level meeting of trade leaders , giving his reaction to media at the refusal of India for participating in SAARC summit if Pakistan hosts it, said South Asia cannot progress in any sphere of life unless the core issues between Pakistan and India are addressed promptly through a series of result-oriented parlays.

He said India is committing unprecedented atrocities in occupied Kashmir and using despotic all available state’s resources to stifle the voices of liberation of Kashmir. He said without solution of Kashmir durable peace is not possible so Pakistan and India must resolve outstanding economic and security disputes including the Kashmir issue to fully exploit economic potential of eight-member SAARC for better future and durable peace in the region.

Vice President and Regional Chairman, FPCCI Ch Arfan Yousaf said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should play positive role in reviving the stalled SAARC Summit process setting aside his prejudice and political insularity. “War is no solution to disputes and both the countries should resolve issues through dialogue,” he added. He said India escalated tension to conceal its brutality in Jammu Kashmir and blamed Pakistan of cross bordering terrorism.