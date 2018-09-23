Business community slams Indian denial for resumption of dialogue

Islamabad

Business community on Sunday strongly condemned the Indian attitude and its denial of resumption of dialogue initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the differences between both the countries in a peaceful manner to promote sustainable peace in the region.

They reiterated the need for a sustained, structured and result-oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve all differences including the core Kashmir issue as war is not a solution to problems and only “foolish” people would consider such an option.

In a statement Senior Vice President SAARC CCI Iftikhar Malik condemned the Indian retreat from the resumption of dialogue initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was a heartening development that foreign ministers of both countries agreed to meet on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York but Indian refusal after accepting the invitation of dialogue from Pakistan is totally against the norms of diplomacy, he added.

He said that it was bad omen for the prosperity of the region as no durable peace and development possible without resolving core issues between both the arch rival nuclear armed countries India and Pakistan.

“Friendly relations with India on the basis of mutual confidence and cooperation are our priority but we want that India must take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people to provide solid ground for peace in the region,” he said.

He also called upon India to resume dialogue process with sincerity and good intention for long-lasting peace.

Iftikhar Malik said the approach to conflict resolution requires leadership that only heads of government can provide.It is the job of heads of government to build political coalitions in favor of reconciliation and to lead their nations through the inevitable setbacks and violent opposition that are likely to befall a peace process before it succeeds.

Therefore, he said, India should welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation letter and also stressed the need for better relations between India and Pakistan by focusing improved trade relations.

He said that business community was still optimistic that PTI government would play constructive role to strengthen SAARC by bringing India and Pakistan close together which would be harbinger of prosperity and peace in the region. He said that more Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) can be secured for SAARC with collaboration, rather than unhealthy and non productive competition, adding that trade within the SAARC countries is less than 6 percent.

He said an investment-friendly environment to promote trade in the region if appropriate steps are taken timely to remove trade barriers and streamline custom procedures, intra-regional trade in South Asia would nearly quadruple from the current USD 28 billion to over USD 100 billion.

By building common interests across borders, regional integration could enhance stability in this volatile region, which is home to 570 million poor, he remarked.—APP

