Business community slam smearing campaign against FPCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The business community has strongly condemned the false and malicious campaign launched by the group defeated in series of annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

In a joint statement issued here today, FPCCI former presidents Ilyas Balor, Mian Muhammad Idrees, Zubair Tufail, Roaf Alam, Patron-in-Chief of UBG S.M Munir, and its Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, prominent trade leaders including Ishtiaq Baig, Sheikh Riaz uddin, Khalid Towab and others categorically said the malicious campaign launched by some disgruntled elements in business community is totally baseless and an attempt to sabotage the interests of the business community.

Senior Vice President SAARC CCI and UBG Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said the consecutive success of UBG in FPCCI is a token of an open appreciation of trade community in the dynamic and honest leadership of FPCCI as it always worked for solving the problems of traders and small chambers. While on the other hand, he said the opponent group was defeated again and again the annual elections of FPCCI and seeing that they could not come into power through lawful elections, they are trying to defame the present ruling group on fake and malicious allegations. He said that opponents should adopt democratic process of elections in FPCCI rather than mudslinging.

He said the defeated businessmen exhausted all appeals in all the concerned legal forums which were turned down ultimately because of lack of evidences. He said UBG believed in democracy and take all decisions with consensus. “The group always nominates and support people of high integrity, honesty and professional commitment with a strong will to addressing challenges faced by the business community,” he added. He said that political vibration also equally affected the business growth in addition to absence of water, power and gas as well as high tariff of taxation.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said those who are comparing FPCCI with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) lack knowledge since FPCCI is new in setup while FICCI is very old.

Veteran business leader S.M. Munir said the UBG has worked hard to enable the business community to live honorably by bridging the gap between the Prime Minster House and business community. He further said that the small traders and chambers are the arms of the UBG and without their support the group cannot succeed in solving the problems.

FPCCI former president Ilyas Balor said that FPCCI came into existence at a time when commercial and industrial activities were in disorder, plans were missing and investors were not settled and under these bleak circumstances, it was the leadership of UBG which started working with the government and enabled the country to reach the present state of industrial and commercial development.

Ex-President of FPCCI Zubair Tufail said FPCCI kept on advising the respective governments, about the difficulties in the development of trade and industry. On their suggestions, a number of steps were taken by the government to promote local trade.