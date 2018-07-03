Business community plays pivotal role in economic dev: CM Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A 58-member delegation of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectual forum led by Mian Zahid Hussain called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman here at CM House and discussed over state of economy and the issued faced businessmen.

In the delegation seven caretaker provincial ministers of different provinces (who basically businessmen), including Mian Anjum Nisar and Mian Nauman Kabir of Punjab, Haji Fazle Elahi of KPK and Naveed Jan Baloch, Farzana Baloch, Malik Khurram Shahzad, Imam Bux Baloch of Balochistan members of FPCCI, KCCI and different were part of the delegation.

The businessmen working in Karachi requested the caretaker chief minister that they have some tax issues with Sindh Revenue Board. The chief minister assured them that all their issued outstanding with the SRB would be resolved within a week.

The chief minister was told that over all nine businessmen have been inducted in the federal and the provincial caretaker cabinets. The chief minister said that it was the manifestation of the confidence governments have in the business community. “You are playing important role in the development of national economy therefore you are important for all the governments,” he said.

