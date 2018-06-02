Business community pins high hopes on Caretaker PM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SAARC CCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday congratulating Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker Prime Minister assured that trader community would support the caretaker government’s all decisions helping for reviving the economy and holding fair, free and impartial national polls which is the need of the hour.

Iftikhar Malik said now the time has come when businessmen and entrepreneurs will have to change their mindset, adopt modern techniques and focus on infrastructure development and public-private partnership for survival in the 21st century.

He said the caretaker government would call a meeting of all stakeholders and draft a proposal after consultation for revival of the economy and in this regard, traders will help the government.

He further suggested that the businessmen should unite at a common platform under the umbrella of United Business Group and draw up a charter of demand to implement the common agenda pinpointed by experts. He emphasised the need for providing facilities and direction to the businessmen in the search for untapped international markets.

He called for reducing the productivity gap in the industry, business and trade with proper value addition and quality control, which would automatically raise the income of manufacturers, exporters and traders. He suggested that savings rate of less than 15% of gross domestic product (GDP) should be brought to 30%. In India and China, the savings rate is more than 35%. “All – the government, corporate sector and common man – should play their part to achieve this and the government should change its preferences,” he said.

Iftikhar Malik said despite ups and downs in political arena, the future of democratic political system in Pakistan is bright. We can observe a visible improvement in political system, improved political awareness of general public, education of right to vote and increasing participation of women in political system.” He expressed the hope that while amicably performing his responsibilities, the nominated Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk will ensure holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said that political stability is pre-requisite for sound national economy and key to success for overall welfare of the poor strata of the society. He said that private sector will continue its role in national development.