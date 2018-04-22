Business community hosts dinner in honour of Faryal Talpur

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Samir Mir Shaikh, well-know businessman and Pakistan Peoples Party prominent member, hosted a dinner in honor of Central President PPP MNA Mrs. Faryal Talpur in Karachi, for the business community.

The business community and core diplomatic circle gave Adi Faryal Talpur Sahiba a very warm welcome. Besides business community and diplomats, party leaders namely Deputy Chairman Senate-Senator Saleem Mandhviwala, Senior Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Saeed Ghani Minister for Planning and Development, Nasir Shah Minister for Information, M. Qasim Soomro President Culture Wing and President PYO Sindh Javed Leghari, Shahzad Memon, Rashid Rabbani were also present in the event with Mrs.Talpur.

The objective of the program was to allow interaction of business community with party leadership to promote and facilitate business in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

Party leaders Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Saleem Mandhviwala and Mrs. Faryal Talpur addressed the business people and assured them every possible support of the party and Sindh Government.

On behalf of the business community renowned businessman S.M Muneer thanked Sindh govt. for cooperative atmosphere and furthermore he stated that these type of interactive gatherings should be continued with leadership specially President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He also expressed happiness that Samir Mir Shaikh is working towards creating a strong liaison between the business community and the People’s Party, something that was not done before, and was direly needed.

He also stated the Samir Mir Shaikh was a focal person of business community in the party and the whole business community stands behind him.

In her address to the audience, Mrs. Talpur thanked the host Mr Samir Mir Shaikh for such a gathering and the business community and diplomatic circle for attending. Mrs Faryal Talpur proudly said that, “We the peoples party and Sindh govt, have provided a safe atmosphere to business community, something that is crucial for any business, in Karachi and interior Sindh. Business people should invest in Interior Sindh so employment issue can be tackled in other parts of Sindh too,” she further stressed.

“The government alone, can’t provide jobs to all people everywhere, interior Sindh is good market place where you can invest and people of the areas can be benefited,” Mrs Talpur advised the businessmen.

Mr. Aqeel Karim Dhedhi also Praised Mr. Samir Mir Shaikh and expressed his full support towards him.