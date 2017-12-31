Business community hails UBG historic victory in FPCCI polls

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Business fraternity across the country Saturday felicitated the United Business Group (UBG) for sweeping of all FPCCI seats with a thumping majority which clearly reflects their confidence in judicious policies being followed by the group leadership.

They said that UBG leaders should now evolve a roadmap for year 2018 and ensure its implementation in true spirit. They said that outgoing FPCCI body under the leadership of UBG had made the federation corruption-free and hoped that new body would follow their footmarks. While felicitating for victory in FPCCI elections for year 2018, they urged UBG leaders to keep core committees on as it would help them to consult and get feedback from top to bottom.

UBG strong candidates made a clean sweep in the annual elections of the federation defeating the all candidates of his rivals groups Pakistan Businessman Panel and Pakistan Business Group fourth time consecutively.

UBG Presidential candidate Ghazanfar Bilour, SVP Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, VPs Kareem Aziz Malik, Sh Atif Akram, Ch Arfan Yousaf, Shabnum Zafar, Syeda Saeeda Bano, Muhammad Shafeeq Anjum, Ch Javed Iqbal, Zahid Saeed, Tariq Saleem and Waheed Ahmad defeated their rivals.

UBG Central Chairman Iftikahr Ali Malik, patron-in-chief SM Muneer, FPCCI President Zubair Tufail, UBG Sindh Chairman Khalid Tawab, UBG provincial chairman Punjab Muhammad Adrees. UBG head of FATA and Islamabad Rauf Alam and other trade leaders thanked the voters and supporters for reposing trust on the UBG prudent policies and they vowed to continue its 30 agenda mainly aimed at the accelerating the pace of economic development besides addressing the problems being confronted by business community across the country.

While talking to media after thumping victory in FPCCI election, UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said that the result of election indicates confidence of business community in the UBG policies. He said, “We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.” He said that FPCCI will continue to work with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity.