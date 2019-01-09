Business community hails financial support package of UAE for Pakistan

Silanwali

President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Mirza Fazalur Rehman here on Wednesday said that business community has hailed the recent visit of Crown Prince of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and bail out package US $ 6.2 billion.

He said that after this support package the issue of balance of payments would be resolved and would bring positive changes on national economy.

He underlined that always UAE has supported Pakistan in difficult times, UAE is a time tested friend of Pakistan. both Islamic brother states enjoying strong ties as trust and confidence boosting with each other. He said that all Islamic brother states wanted to Pakistan as a strong economic country.

They are supporting the polices of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan one day will rise a strong economically state on the world map under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.—APP

