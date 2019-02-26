Business community fully supports armed forces of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Patron-in-Chief Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) S.M. Muneer, President KATI Danish Khan, Chairman and CEO KITE DMC Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, Vice President Maheen Salman, Executive Council Members and other KATI officials strongly responded to the incursion across the Line of Control (LOC) and applauded Pakistan Air Force as Indian jets had to immediately scrambled back.

SM Muneer viewed that Pakistan is a peaceful country, but this desire for peace must not be taken as a weakness. If the war is deliberately imposed on Pakistan, then we as a nation are absolutely ready and have all the capability to immediately and forcefully respond to any Indian aggression.

He expressed that Pakistan Armed Forces are among top forces of the world and Pakistani nation know how to defend.

President KATI Danish Khan said that it will be a gross mistake by India to consider Pakistan’s patience and desire for peace as a weakness.

He urged that we want to give a clear message to the world that Pakistan do not want war, but if it is forced on us then we are ready for it and every Pakistani including the business community will stand side by side with valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

Danish Khan viewed that Indian should not be mistaken, Pakistan stands united and we are ready to defend our territory. Pakistan Armed Forces are ready to respond to any external threat.

President KATI said that United Nations and international community should take a serious note of Indian intrusion in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Acting President FPCCI Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, S.M Muneer Former President FPCCI and all Vice Presidents, FPCCI on behalf of the business community of Pakistan, condemned India for violating Pak Air Space today. He was addressing the press & electronic media at an Inauguration of IGATEX 2019 at the Expo Centre Karachi along with large number of foreign delegates from various countries covering more than 15 industrial sectors with participation of more than 500 exhibitors from 35 countries who consider Pakistan, a potential market for their textile machinery.

Dr. Baig called it frustration of Modi’s government, to point score for their forthcoming election campaign.

In a question Indian ban & imposing 200% custom duty of Pakistani goods, he said its now time for our industry to realize to achieve self-reliance in cotton production and import substitution of dyes & chemicals, importing from India. He said the whole business community of Pakistan and entire private & corporate sector are with the government on this critical junction of time, and are willing to give any sacrifice to defend our beloved country Pakistan.

