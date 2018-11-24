Business community condemns attack on Chinese consulate

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Business community strongly condemned terrorists attack on Chinese Consulate on Friday and paid tribute to the martyrs of Sindh police, who sacrificed their lives to prevent severe damages in the attack.

In a statement, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) condemned the attack.

BMG Chairman Siraj Kassem Teli urged the government to further tighten the security of sensitive places.

President KCCI Junain Makda said the government should evolve strategy to prevent such attacks in future.

In another statement, Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) condemned terrorists attack on Chinese consulate and paid tribute to the martyrs of Sindh police sacrificed their live during fight against the attackers.

In a joint statement Patron in Chief of KATI SM Muneer, President Danish Khan, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Faraz- ur-Rehman and Vice President Maheen Salman condemned the attack and demanded in-depth inquiry of the incident.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI SM Muneer said that the resentful anti Pakistan elements want to distance us from China but our relations are unconditional and evergreen, such cowardly attacks cannot create any gulf between the two closest friendly countries.

He said that this is time to stand firm with the government and the state institutions for guarding the CPEC and the precious relationship with China.

President KATI Danish Khan said that enemies of the nation had unveiled their intentions and this attack was one of the clear message, but as a nation and entire business community cordially believe in Pak-China friendship.

He said that we pay tribute to the slain policemen who sacrificed their life for a national cause to protect Pakistan’s prosperity and our most precious asset our Chinese friends. He urged to investigate the event and bring the culprits to the justice.

Share on: WhatsApp