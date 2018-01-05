Business community, banks laud SME finance policy

Staff Reporter

Sukkur

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Tariq Bajwa underlined the importance of key priority sectors in economic development of the country.

“I believe that with the active support of the business community and banking sector, SME finance policy recently launched by the Prime Minister will achieve its desired objectives”, said the Governor SBP while chairing a meeting held at SBP Sukkur branch.

The meeting was attended by the presidents, vice presidents and general secretaries of chambers of commerce and trade associations of Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Larkana, Kashmore, Qambar, Jacobabad and Naushahro Feroze. Regional heads of all commercial/Islamic and microfinance banks operating in these areas were also present.

Highlighting the consultative process adopted while formulating SME finance policy, the Governor underscored the significance of its smooth implementation and successful execution.

He said that effective communication of this policy at the grassroots level will require a number of awareness sessions at different locations in Pakistan. He went on to add that SBP will conduct outreach programs to create awareness in collaboration with chambers regarding SME finance policy.

Bajwa emphasized the importance of key priority sectors in the economic development of the country. He explained that Agriculture, SME and low-cost housing remain top priority sectors to SBP.