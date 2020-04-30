Business community backs amending 18th Amendment

Islamabad

The business panel of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday called for bringing amendments in 18th amendment, including the National Finance Commission (NFC) award to streamline the balance of powers and to ensure sustainable development in the country.

The business community always looks towards the Federal Government despite the fact that industries’ department was a devolved subject, Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel of the FPCCI Ahmad Jawad, in a statement, said.

“If we talk about the agriculture the mainstay of our economy.—APP