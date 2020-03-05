Business community asked to explore Poland for trade, exports

Islamabad

Malik Muhammad Farooq, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Poland visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and held a meeting with Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President to discuss matters for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations of Pakistan with Poland.

Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Baser Daud, Muhammad Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik and others were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Malik Muhammad Farooq said that Pakistan’s trade with Poland was negligible as compared to actual potential and stressed that business community should focus on further enhancing trade and exports in Polish market. He assured that he would fully cooperate with them in these efforts. He said that around 90 percent of Pakistan’s exports to Poland were comprised of textiles products and stressed that business community should focus on exporting other products to Poland to achieve better results.

He said that both countries have good potential to cooperate in IT sector as Polish companies could contribute towards growth of 5G and telecom infrastructure in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan could import heavy machinery and high tech products from Poland. He said that Poland had cooperated with Pakistan in establishing PIA and other institutions and Pakistan could achieve more beneficial results for its economy by developing close cooperation with Poland.—INP