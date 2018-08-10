Business activities witness increase amid ID celebrations

The business activities have witnessed increase in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as preparations are in full swing to celebrate Independence Day with national fervor. In each market, roads and street of twin cities national flags, badges and bunting stalls established by the vendors which is attracting a large number of people.

The National flags and bunting stall owner at Zero Point Interchange said that the demand for the National flags and badges on the rise as August 14 getting nearer, adding that most of the motorists buying flags to hoist on their cars.

Another vendor said that Independence Day always increased their business activities, adding that he also offer special discount rates to facilitate buyers.

Similarly, the business of bakeries also boosted due to high demand of sweets and cakes ahead of Independence Day.

The bakeries also claimed that they will offer special discounted rates in happiness of Independence Day.

The shopkeepers also started decorating their shops with National flags ahead of Independence Day. Various government and non-government organizations also started illuminating its buildings ahead of Independence Day. The business of decoration and lights shops also attracting a large number of people.—APP

